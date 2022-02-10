news, latest-news,

A former Warrnambool bank employee says she still grapples with being kicked in the genitals by a male intern 18 years her junior. The 44-year-old victim told Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday that something as innocent as watching a game of sport reminded her of the incident, which she described as being "like someone kicking a football 50 metres". The 25-year-old man pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday to one charge of unlawful assault. The court heard he was working as an intern at a Warrnambool bank in 2018 and was often involved in office pranks with the victim. On June 27 that year, the woman bent down to pick up a piece of paper she had dropped and the man kicked her from behind, connecting with her genitals. The victim suffered immediate and severe pain and dropped to the ground. While hunched over in pain, the man told her that she wouldn't be able to have sex that night but he didn't mean to "connect" with her. On Thursday, the victim said the kick left her hurt, humiliated and degraded, "not only as a woman but as a human being". "I was treated like an object, an animal and there's been no apology or remorse," she said. "My dignity was violated and in a place I was meant to be allowed to feel safe at work." The victim said she still suffered flashbacks and had since been diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder. Warrnambool police prosecutor Sergeant Angela Fitzgerald said the assault was particularly degrading and the man had showed no remorse. "This is workplace bullying and sexual assault rolled into one despicable act," she said. Marion Isobel, representing the offender, told the court it was "conceded wholeheartedly that kicking a woman in the vagina is both serious and utterly unacceptable". But she said the bank's workplace culture involved daily pranks, including colleagues flipping rubber bands at each other point-blank and hitting each other's backsides with tea towels. She said the man didn't kick the victim with the aim of hurting her, however agreed it was not a practical joke but an assault and a crime. Ms Isobel said her client was a man of good character and a volunteer CFA firefighter who was the first on the scene of the 2018 St Patrick's Day fire that torched 24 homes at Terang. Magistrate John Bentley said the offending was utterly unacceptable but the offender had since grown up and matured. The man was placed on a 12-month good behaviour bond with conditions he undergo a men's behaviour change program and donate $600 to Emma House domestic violence service. A conviction was not recorded.

