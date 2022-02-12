news, latest-news,

The Liberal National Party have claimed for decades that people of faith in Australia were being discriminated but no evidence was ever documented. A LNP-initiated review into religious freedoms was chaired by former Liberal Attorney-General Philip Ruddock an ardent advocate of religious freedom. This lengthy review didn't meet the expectations of the government, with Philip eventually acknowledging "we didn't find a lot of evidence of actual material discrimination that would be of concern." Bring in Folau: Folau created controversy with his online statements about the LGBT community. This resulted in religious groups calling for protection for expressing beliefs publicly, unfortunately the real controversy was more about hate speech that would place some groups in the community at risk. Once again this was wrongfully used as evidence of religious discrimination by right-wing churches and the LNP. HAVE YOUR SAY AT THE BOTTOM OF THE ARTICLE We now have a Bill with marginal support aimed at something that is not occurring in Australia. Worse, the Bill itself allows people of faith to discriminate and make vicious public statements against those not practising a sect, the LGBT community and even other religious sects. Confusing, we already have legislation at both state and federal levels that protects people from discrimination that is not divisive, nor discriminating. The Bill will allow taxpayer-funded schools, hospitals, aged care, childcare and other bodies to refuse to employ and provided services based on faith. This Bill is a step backward for this country, it is divisive and has the potential to weaken our great multicultural society. Rob Graham, Terang With regards to your article about lack of rental accommodation, I'd be interested to know what effect the Andrews government legislation introduced last year has had on the rental market. This legislation has given tenants as much, if not more, rights than the landlord? So with the price of housing, why would a landlord not just take advantage of that and sell? Ian Judd, Camperdown What does the Coorong and Belfast Lough have in common? Similar genesis and geomorphology, but the Coorong is more protected. Port Fairy's Belfast Lough is a special place. It defines the town's rural character, in a manner similar to famous lochs in Scotland. In that sense, the rural views surrounding it become part of the common good, the right to landscape and how it is perceived creates a collective right, the right to environment. The Lough defines the back entry to Port Fairy with long views leaving the highway at Woodbine Road to reflections off the Lough at sunset as the Norfolk pines come into view. Sheer magic! Good town planning, such as the Planning Amendment C69moyne under review, tries to strike a balance between private 'land rights' and the common 'right to landscape'. DO YOU AGREE? DISAGREE? HAVE YOUR SAY AT THE BOTTOM OF THE ARTICLE The key to that is clearly defined town boundaries, maintaining the integrity of rural zoning and conservation overlays. Rural Conservation Zoning around the entire Belfast Lough is a good idea because there will always be pressure to build more houses in this area. The shire cannot rely on de facto flood building codes to protect landscape. For example, recently farm zone land near Woodbine was advertised as residential land. Weak adherence to rural zoning guidelines by past council decisions does not inspire community confidence that the environment of the Lough will be protected for future generations. Mike Raetz, Port Fairy We've had our right of choice and to have control over our daily lives ripped out of our hands in the past two years. Now, with more than 93 per cent of Victorians fully-vaccinated and hospitalisations for COVID on the decline, we deserve the chance to get back to normal life. While the state Labor Government continues to arrogantly impose handbrakes on our freedoms - against the advice of medical experts - The Nationals are proposing a common sense, safe way forward. We believe the following changes will immediately put families, businesses and local communities on the path to recover and rebuild. With contact tracing no longer occurring, QR Code check-in requirements should be suspended for low-risk settings. Further, density limit rules should be removed for hospitality and entertainment so they can welcome back more Victorians. We believe more people will start planning a weekend away and spending in our local towns if they can be confident we won't be thrown back into lockdown. That's why we've committed to no more lockdowns. No ifs. No buts. No more lockdowns. Labor must match this commitment, as well as ruling out imposing a booster mandate for the general Victorian community. Regional Victorians can be trusted to continue to do the right thing - for themselves, their families and their communities. We have all done what has been asked of us and it's now time to allow all Victorians to recover and rebuild so we can make Victoria Number One again. Peter Walsh, Leader of The Nationals, Member for Murray Plains Can the Moyne Shire, at least once, finish what they start? They redid a part of the road at the entrance to the Killarney cricket ground/caravan park and have left it for some time with no road marking lines or a 'stop' or 'give way' sign for the caravan park entrance. Tourists just swing in there flat out and never give way to people coming from the Killarney Beach car park entrance. I fear there will be a nasty accident there as many small children ride bikes in this area. No lines and signs mean confusion. Jamie Smith, Killarney I was disappointed by the choice of Grace Tame photo on page 11 of The Standard on Thursday. The photographer who chose to file it, the designer who chose to use it, and anyone else in the approval chain, were tone deaf at best and need performance management. Choosing to use the photo with a 'sex doll' expression is a classic example of sexualising a woman to discredit her intellect and silence her message. It could be interpreted as tacit support for rape culture. As a subeditor at multiple newspapers for more than 20 years, I would never have allowed that to go to print, even before #metoo. #CallItOut Christopher Rodda, Cobden

