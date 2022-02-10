news, latest-news,

Overseas family and friends are expected to be some of the first international visitors to enter our region once Australian borders open on February 21. Great Ocean Road Regional Tourism general manager Liz Price said internationals would come back slowly after COVID-19 restrictions lifted but it could be a while before visitor numbers returned to pre-pandemic levels. "It's a bit too early to tell," Mrs Price said. "I don't think we'll see a visible change from the 21st. I think we'll see it slowly trickle back. "The forecasting work we had done before (COVID-19 variant) Omicron was saying it would be 2024 and beyond before we really saw any return to the volumes that we had before. I think that's more realistic now, knowing that we do have the borders opening." IN OTHER NEWS: She said prior to COVID-19 1.2 million international visitors travelled the Great Ocean Road. About 270,000 of those were overnight visitors, representing one million nights and about 900,000 were days trippers. She said overnight visitors were "very critical" to the region with Apollo Bay, Port Campbell, Warrnambool and Port Fairy getting the "lions share of those nights" which would be welcome relief in coming months. She said people visiting family and relatives was an important market. Victoria's high Chinese and Indian population and their "strong family connections" was also vital. "A lot of the Indian market are coming here first and foremost to visit friends and family and then on travel from there." The pandemic could mean people re-think their plans and "travel with more purpose". "Rather than trying to cram in a trip that sees all the key landmarks, they might start to immerse in a destination, stay longer in the one area or region and explore further," Mrs Price said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cxHfELQxnFmSLDWweFfSBG/cd38d07a-4501-438a-87b1-29a3d34c9541.jpg/r0_261_5184_3190_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg