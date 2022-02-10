news, latest-news,

LOTS of colour will be splashed around tomorrow at the Midsumma Pride Party in Warrnambool. Celebrations roll on with gallery and art program launches, live music and the final agricultural show of the season. DISCO: DIZZY INTENTIONS! (Dizzy Daryl and Good Intentions) at Warrnambool Laneway Bar from 6pm. LIVE MUSIC: Gabby Steel at Heywood Hotel from 8pm. OPENING: Warrnambool College student Josh Lee's exhibition Exodus upstairs at Lighthouse Theatre, 4pm-5pm. LAUNCH PARTY: Hamilton Performing Arts Centre 2022 program launch, with 80s fancy dress, 5.30pm-9pm. AGRICULTURAL SHOW: 104th Tyrendarra Agricultural Show from 9.30am. MARKET: Port Fairy Community Market at Railway Place, 9am to 1pm. ART EXHIBITION: Australian Light by Consuelo Cavaniglia, Taree Mackenzie and Gemma Smith. Official launch and panel discussion at Warrnambool Art Gallery, 11am-1pm. FESTIVAL: Coastal Jam Warrnambool 2022. Live music in the Cally Hotel carpark from 3pm. LIVE MUSIC: Jason Bull is playing at the Heywood Hotel from 9pm. PRIDE: The Midsumma Pride Party is being held in Warrnambool at The Dart and Marlin bar, from 6pm. SPEEDWAY: Colac Wreckers event at Simpson Speedway, 6pm-11pm. STEAM TRAIN: Iconic streamlined heritage diesel locomotive S313 Otway Explorer, departing Camperdown at 12.50pm, arriving in Warrnambool at 1.45pm LIVE MUSIC: Louie & the Melways Trio at Hotel Warrnambool, 3pm-6pm. MARKET: Valentine's Day Market at Warrnambool Undercover Sunday Market, 8am-1pm. TOP DOGS: Commonwealth Sheepdog Championships, Gardens Oval Port Fairy, (also Friday and Saturday), 7am start. HORSE EVENT: Tyrendarra Stockman's Challenge 2022, from 8.30am.

