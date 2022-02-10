news, latest-news,

Popular Warrnambool trainer Simon Ryan hopes recent hurdle trials have sharpened up his imported galloper Blenheim Palace for Friday's $70,000 Colac Cup over 2000 metres. Blenheim Palace, who is destined for a jumping career, faces seven rivals in the feature flat race on the eight-event program. Ryan said the six-year-old had been disappointing at his last couple of flat outings but he was hopeful for a change in form. "Blenheim Palace ran third in the Werribee Cup four runs ago - if he runs up to that he's going to be in the finish in the Colac Cup," he told The Standard. "I think the Werribee Cup was a stronger race then the Colac Cup looks like on paper." Ryan is confident of improved form from his runner. "Blenheim Palace's last few runs don't look the best but I don't think there are as bad as they look," he said. "The Colac Cup looks a very even race." The former jumps jockey-turned-successful trainer said Blenheim Palace was ready to take part in the first round of official jumps trials for the year at Cranbourne on February 25. "We've done a lot of schooling with him over the hurdles," he said of Blenheim Palace's preparation. Ryan said Blenheim Palace had the attributes to be a strong jumper and flat racing was getting him in top shape. "He jumps well. The reason we purchased him was to jump him," he said. "But we've given him a few runs on the flat to put the miles into his legs for jumps races and the 2000 metres of the Colac Cup will help us." Ryan has a jumps race in mind for Blenheim Palace. "We've set him for the maiden hurdle race at Terang on March 18 and I've been very happy with his preparation leading into the jumps season," he said. The Colac Cup is at 5pm. MORE SPORT: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/justine.mc%40fairfaxmedia.com.au/adcd4c5c-8f34-4e7d-b7f5-7af2819eedc9.jpg/r0_251_4927_3035_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg