Program helping older south-west people address isolation during pandemic

news, latest-news,

A new program is helping older south-west people experiencing isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic. Uniting Vic.Tas has launched the Older Australians Initiative, is aimed at older people in the south-west who need support with their mental health. Older Australians Initiative mental health clinical Fiona Wilson said the program was created to address isolation issues. "Some older Australians have been unable to visit loved ones, be that in a residential facility, Melbourne, interstate, and at times in their own towns," Ms Wilson said. She said many people were struggling after losing contact with friends and family during the pandemic. "With so much of our community supports and centres being closed, that has led to lack of interacting socially and attending activities usually undertaken," Ms Wilson said. "For example, day centres and senior citizens who run bus trips, card afternoons, etc. "The extent of social isolation is extensive and while many in our communities have been able to communicate via information technology, for the older generations this is not often the case." Ms Wilson said people who had taken part in the program had reported reduced anxiety and feeling supported to rejoin community activities. Uniting Vic.Tas CEO Bronwyn Pike said the importance of good mental health at every stage of a person's life could not be understated. "The COVID pandemic has shown us all how important it is to not only look after your own mental health, but also the mental health of those around you," Ms Pike said. "Older people have been one of the groups most impacted by the pandemic, not only by the virus itself, but by the social isolation and separation from family and friends. "About one in five people will be affected by mental illness at some point in their lives. It affects people of all ages and doesn't discriminate. "The Older Australians Initiative will work with older people to build their capacity, confidence through treatment plans, mindfulness training and providing individual support. "Both of these programs will help older people and carers get the support they need to help them enjoy a healthier and happier life." For more information phone us on 5332 1286 or e-mail ballarat.intake@vt.uniting.org IN OTHER NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/379mw9XPZ7UFRqmwjWhGKkr/b387fb31-edc3-4d1a-a74d-e8c4743c9e57.jpg/r0_1163_3280_3016_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg