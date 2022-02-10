news, latest-news,

PROMISING footballer Stella Bridgewater is settling into a new club and a new role. The South Warrnambool export will make her VFLW debut for Williamstown in its season-opener against traditional powerhouse Darebin on Saturday. Bridgewater, 19, said she was excited to challenge herself in the state-wide competition after graduating from NAB League club Greater Western Victoria Rebels last year. RELATED: AFLW on Rooster's to-do list "I didn't have any expectations because I didn't want to jinx it but in the past two weeks we've had two practice matches and I played in both of them," she said of her impending debut. "I felt like I did play pretty well so I am glad it's paid off in getting selected." Bridgewater, who will start work at Victoria University as a lifeguard and swim teacher, has been earmarked for a wing role. "It is a new position for me but I am liking it," she said. "I am a pretty good runner so I think that is why (Williamstown wants me to play there) as on the wings you need to run a lot." She played centre half-forward in her top-age season at the Rebels. "I have played a different position every year so it's just switching it up," she said. Williamstown first noticed Bridgewater - who developed via Western Victoria Female Football League - at NAB League level and was interested in getting the versatile footballer into its program. "After the AFLW draft (last year) they reached out to me," she said. "They had seen me play with Rebels in Ballarat and saw what they liked and thought I would suit their club. "We had tryouts and pre-season before Christmas and after Christmas I found out I made the actual squad." Bridgewater travelled to Melbourne three times a week to train for months before moving to Williamstown on Monday to give herself the best chance to thrive. "Rebels was high intensity but this is another level," she said. "Training is like two hours and then there are extra facilities are incorporated. "We have mental health training and psychology training for on-field and actual game plan reviewing. It's been really good."

