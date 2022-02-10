news, latest-news,

Colac police are seeking information from the public after the theft of an antique fireplace at Alvie. Detective Senior Constable Mick Palmer, of the Colac police crime investigation unit, said the farmhouse/weekender was broken into between Feb 3 and 7. He said the fireplace and other household items, worth about $2500, were removed from the premises. "A cream-coloured ute, with a canopy, was seen in the area and we would request anyone with information about that vehicle to contact the Colac police station (5232 8200) or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," he said.

