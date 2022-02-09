news, latest-news,

Warrnambool is one step closer to receiving hundreds of jobs and better health care for families in Victoria's south-west. Minister for Health Martin Foley today announced the design team appointed to deliver the $384 million redevelopment of Warrnambool Base Hospital. Billard Leece Partnership architects and AECOM Australia building services and engineering consultants have been appointed to lead design work for the redevelopment. Construction will start in mid-2023 and is expected to be completed in 2026. The new four level clinical tower will include a bigger emergency department, more operating theatres, an additional 22 inpatient beds, dedicated areas for pathology services, medical imaging and dialysis and a 120-space basement carpark for patients and visitors. South West Healthcare chief executive Craig Fraser said the hospital would be able to offer best care with state of the art facilities. "Local trades and suppliers will have the opportunity to work on a building designed by leaders in architecture that will be a part of our city's skyline for decades to come, which is an exciting prospect and something people can look to and be proud of," Mr Fraser said. Once complete, Warrnambool Base Hospital will be the biggest rural health infrastructure project in Victoria. "Warrnambool is a wonderful place to live beside the ocean with a vibrant community atmosphere," Mr Fraser said. "The redeveloped Base Hospital will become the jewel in the city's crown offering facilities and services found in metro hospitals, closer to home for the entire region." The community will have the opportunity to provide input and share their ideas for outdoor and family spaces at the hospital in coming months. The redevelopment includes the design and construction of a new off-site regional logistics distribution centre that will support a commercial laundry and linen service and state of the art healthcare supplies warehouse. Design work is underway, with a builder to be selected mid-2022 and construction set to commence later that year. The Warrnambool Base Hospital redevelopment will create around 800 jobs during construction. "The redevelopment of Warrnambool Base Hospital is the biggest rural health infrastructure project in Victoria and will create about 800 jobs during construction - an important boost to the local economy," Minister Foley said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/36X6qGAW47CXknvUwBxme3p/70ddbb76-08d2-4c0d-bd36-d6aa962f014d.jpg/r0_322_4482_2854_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg