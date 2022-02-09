news, latest-news,

A Warrnambool man who allegedly terrorised holidaymakers, including teenage girls, at the city's Surfside Caravan park has been remanded in custody. The 39-year-old man appeared in Hamilton Magistrates Court via video-link on Wednesday where he applied for bail. Warrnambool police Constable Rachel O'Connor said police were called to reports of two males causing trouble at Warrnambool Surfside Caravan Park on Monday at 8.15pm She alleged the man and a co-accused were wandering around the caravan park while drunk and causing trouble to campers. She said the co-accused jumped out of bushes at a 12-year-old girl and "got up in her face" before she ran off scared and crying. The accused then allegedly yelled at the girl. The pair was confronted by the victim's grandfather before police attended and the man was detained for breaching the peace. Constable O'Connor alleged he also attended a cabin at the holiday park about 9pm that night while a man and his 17-year-old daughter were present. She said he began banging on the security screen of the cabin demanding a cigarette. Police were called and the accused man left but was later arrested for being drunk in a public place at Killarney Caravan Park. The court heard the following night the accused man allegedly reattended the same Warrnambool cabin, waking the man and his daughter in the early hours of the morning. He was also accused of attending a neighbouring cabin and attempting to steal alcohol, including beer and champagne, from an esky. The occupant of the cabin ordered the accused man put down the alcohol and leave, which he did. But he returned about 15 minutes later and allegedly threw a full beer bottle at a man, who ducked to avoid being hit. The accused allegedly threatened the holidaymakers, including the teenage girl. Constable O'Connor said the man was arrested and lodged in the Warrnambool police cells awaiting interview. She alleged the man used the zipper of his jacket to scratch words in the cell wall, causing $1000 damage. She said the man also ripped skirting off the walls of a police interview room and smashed a machine used for recordings. At the time of the alleged offending, the man was on bail after he allegedly broke into a friend's house and threatened him with a five-foot metal pole. He was also on a community correction order for similar offending. During a bail application on Wednesday, the man said some of the alleged offending was factually incorrect. He said he believed he may be having a psychotic episode and admitted he was not taking his relevant medication. The court heard he was currently homeless and not welcome back at the Warrnambool caravan park. Magistrate Simon Guthrie said he was concerned about the accused man's attendance at the caravan parks, as well as the damage at the police station. He said the man had failed to show exceptional circumstances why he should be released from custody. The man was refused bail. He will appear in court again on March 21.

