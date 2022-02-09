news, latest-news,

DAMON Cooper is happy to sacrifice individual accolades for the greater good. The middle-order batsman is benefiting from clearly-defined roles each week as Russells Creek pursues a fourth Warrnambool and District Cricket Association premiership in five seasons. Creek completed another great escape this past Saturday - posting just 108 but defeating top-placed Merrivale - to cement its status as a premiership contender. Cooper said his personal goal was "improvement all the time". "Obviously cricket is a dynamic sport. If you go out one week, it's going to be different the next unless there's a real issue (in your game) so that's the most frustrating thing," he said. "Every week I'm doing something else so you can't dwell on it too much. I'm trying not to focus too much personally. I know in the past I used to. "I'd say 'oh I want to score a heap of runs here' but I'm just trying to do my part for the team. Whether that's making some runs or just holding an end up." Cooper said supporting Creek's star top-order players - including co-coach Cam Williams and Shashan Silva - was high on his agenda. "If one of those guys does go out, you've got to be able to just say 'right, I've faced 30-odd balls here, let's make the switch' and be a bit more dominant," he said. "Personally I've just really been about team success and trying to what the team needs me to do." IN OTHER NEWS: The former Nirranda batter said flexibility in the order was helping Creek over the line. "We have a bit of a plan in the order that if we lose two wickets early, I'll go in," he said. "Usually I'm at five but if we do lose a couple, I'll go in instead of Josh Campbell. That's just because of the moving ball. "Adjusting to that middle-order role has been what the challenge has been. I've had it the past couple of seasons but this year it feels like more of an important role." Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nicholas.ansell/3b17cefc-a960-4b0b-a91d-5b112f21b3dd.jpg/r791_621_3764_2301_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg