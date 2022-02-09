news, latest-news,

Those going for a morning stroll this morning in the Warrnambool CBD for a coffee pick me up were met with a surprise. A wallaby was spotted about 10am on Koroit Street across the road from Rough Diamond cafe. It leapt into action hopping across the road towards Kepler Street and was believed to be travelling in the direction of Lake Pertobe. Tracey Wilson who runs Mosswood Wildlife volunteer wildlife rescue and rehabilitation centre with her husband Peter in Koroit had some tips of what to do when wallabies were spotted in the city. "If people see them when driving slow down and let it run its course," she said. "Don't slam on the breaks as someone mind hit you from the back and be careful. "We don't own the planet, we share it."

