"The time for talk is over." Fronting the media on Wednesday, sexual assault survivors Brittany Higgins and Grace Tame delivered a strong message to the nation regarding the treatment of women in powerful institutions, insisting more needed to be done in spite of recent announcements. They said the government must act to prevent further violence against women and children and Women's Health and Wellbeing Barwon South West chief Emma Mahony agrees now was the time for Wannon federal MP Dan Tehan to lead change across the region. "Sexual assault, child sexual abuse and domestic violence are all linked by this common thread of abuse of power," Ms Tame said. "Statistics are not people: people are people, not political footballs. Not disposable news items. People." Ms Tame revealed on August 17 2021, just five months after being named Australian of the Year, she received a threatening phone call from a senior member of a government funded organisation "asking for my word, that I wouldn't say anything damning about the Prime Minister on the evening of the next Australian of the Year awards. And then I heard the words: You know, with an election coming soon." READ MORE: Tame claims receiving 'threatening' call to refrain from PM criticism Ms Tame called for three actions: "for a government that takes the issue of abuse in all its forms seriously, for the implementation of adequate funding for prevention education to stop these things before they even start and for national, consistent structural change." Former Liberal Party staffer Brittany Higgins called for the federal government to do more after the turbulent year she experienced after publicly airing sexual assault allegations. Ms Higgins said the language around sexual violence needed to improve, more strong women needed to be in the rooms when key decisions were made and the federal government needed to implement the 28 recommendations delivered in the review by Sex Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins. "In the national conversation we have this passive, anonymous language vaguely talking about wrongs done, as if sexual violence falls out of the sky, as if it is perpetrated by no-one. As if it is inflicted on no-one," Ms Higgins said. "There are 28 recommendations in the Jenkins review and without their implementation, we'll continue to see this toxic culture exist within our most powerful institution." She also criticised the national plan for being "lofty and vague" and said it needed clear actions and targets in order to achieve its purpose. Women's Health and Wellbeing Barwon South West chief Emma Mahony says Mr Tehan can lead change across the south-west. "This is where Scott Morrison as the Prime Minister of the time, and Dan, and all of the party that are currently in leadership in this country have an amazing opportunity to move from an apology to action," Ms Mahony said. "Actually model the behaviors: value, speak about and advocate for respect and equality. "Let's wash that across this landscape. Let's look at ways to pay the caring professions more so that we start to value care, so that we recognise and value the work that has traditionally been recognised as women's work but traditionally been paid less. "These are subtle and powerful ways where we don't value women. So I think the federal government and Dan and all leaders that have an immense opportunity to kind of make profound change and take on and be the champions for this too, to be brave enough to stand beside this and seek to create lasting change." Ms Mahony said it had been generations of women with the courage to speak that had led to this moment. "First and foremost we congratulate the government, the bipartisan support for yesterday's apology. We congratulate and recognize this incredible moment. We stand alongside the many women who've told their story, who have experienced violence sexual assault and sexual harassment in great numbers. "We want to be glad for this moment of attention and focus and critically, may it lead to and may be the start of an incredible commitment to the long term change. "It's the long term work that will promote equality between women and men that will see the end to violence against women. "These rates of violence, they grow in the soil and the soil is the gender inequality and that's in the cultural norms, that's in the expectations around how women and men behave. "So what it takes to actually end this violence is is a pretty fierce and long term commitment to respect and equality in the places we live, love, work and play." The Respect at Work report presented by Jenkins in 2020 revealed one in three women had experienced sexual harassment at work. It shows what has been seen in federal parliament is not different to most workplaces across Australia. Australia's political leaders on Tuesday acted on the first recommendation of the Jenkins review, formally apologising to all those who have experienced sexual harassment, sexual assault or bullying while working in Federal Parliament. Mr Tehan has held the seat for 11 years since he was elected in 2010. At the Commonwealth level, there is no general standard of behaviour applying to parliamentarians as employers, or their staff. Mr Tehan said this week legislative changes would be introduced into parliament, recommended by the Jenkins Report, to confirm these standards apply to people employed under the Members of Parliament Staff Act. He said he would continue to work with all parliamentarians to implement all the recommendations of the Jenkins Report. "I have always sort to ensure that my office and the Parliament is inclusive," Mr Tehan said. "The federal parliament should be an exemplar when it comes to providing a safe place to come to work. "Everyone, no matter where they work, has the right to be safe in their workplace." He said he left for India on Wednesday morning and could not attend the press club address by Ms Tame and Ms Higgins. If you or anyone you know needs help, contact 1800RESPECT or Lifeline on 13 11 14.

