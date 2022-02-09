news, latest-news, sport, jumps racing, mortlake

Equestrian Hayden Parker is determined to one day head overseas and further challenge himself. The 16-year-old, based in Mortlake, is an ambitious up-and-comer in show jumping, and continues to impress at every show he participates in. Only recently at the Australian Jumping Championships, Parker was part of the successful Victorian team that took out the state teams title in the junior competition, edging out New South Wales, Tasmania and Queensland, with three of their four team members sitting in the top eight. Parker and horse Yirrkala Pippi Longstockings , alongside Georgia Price and Zara PPH, Jordyn Lee-Madgwick and Copabella Cashmir and Lorna Reilly and Bellhaven Jazz took out the title in a sign of the exciting talent coming through Victoria. "It took a fair bit to get the horses ready and perform well there, so I was happy with how they went," he told The Standard. "It's a heap of things that need to come together, it's a lot of hard work." MORE SPORT: Parker also enjoyed strong results riding Yirrkala Pippi Longstockings on day two of the championships in the first class of the junior section. Running as a speed class, Parker - despite taking the rail - picked up the win in an adjusted time of 65.83 seconds, winning by a shade over two seconds from Zoe Waller and Bequest. He also finished seventh overall in the young riders championships with Tulara Spangenberg. After his studies, Parker intends to head overseas and continue show jumping. "After school, I'd like to go overseas and start riding," he said. "I'd probably like to go to Europe, it's better competition, and it's a lot better shows so that's my aim for the future."

