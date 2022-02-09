news, latest-news,

Firefighters have attended a small paddock fire in Heywood on Wednesday. A Country Fire Authority spokeswoman said CFA was notified of the fire at a paddock in Heywood's Barclay Street at 2.54pm. She said two CFA trucks from Heywood Fire Brigade and volunteer firefighters responded. The incident was declared under control within nine minutes. The spokeswoman said crews were still at the scene undertaking moping duties. She said the cause of the fire was currently unknown. IN OTHER NEWS: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jessica.howard/b8a9e629-3617-46b6-9adb-39d284a0ec16.jpg/r2_52_1014_624_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg