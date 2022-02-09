news, latest-news,

Warrnambool's Mercy Place has reopened to visitors after no new cases of coronavirus were reported at the facility. The final resident who previously tested positive for the virus has been cleared of their infectious period. All residents in McAuley Wing tested negative for the virus on Wednesday. Mercy Place general manager Toni Cuthbertson said the public health unit stood down the facility's COVID-19 response from midnight Wednesday. "All residents can now move around our home as usual and leave Mercy Place Warrnambool for appointments and outings," she told The Standard. Residents are allowed up to two visitors per day. Visitors must be fully vaccinated and show proof of vaccination upon entering the Hopetoun Road building. All visitors must must complete screening and arrive during screening hours but can stay for as long they wish. They must wear a surgical mask at all times, remain in the resident's room and take care to maintain a physical distance from others while in the home. Mercy Place advised residents, families and staff on Wednesday there would be no more written communication regarding the COVID-19 exposure. The facility was locked down for some weeks after a resident sadly died with COVID-19. The outbreak, which saw 12 residents and five staff members contract the virus, followed a positive case at the facility in December when a staff member tested positive. In January, there was one resident and seven staff members with coronavirus reported at Lyndoch Living. Data released by the state government last Friday revealed there were eight coronavirus cases at Warrnambool Place Care Community, including four residents and four staff members, and five residents and one staff member at Warrnambool Riverside Care Community.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jessica.howard/897e9d6d-7016-4167-a3e3-fdf6e9413496.jpg/r2_1_798_451_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg