HOUSE OF THE WEEK Every once in a while, something special comes onto the market and this home could be just that for you. Built by a quality local builder, this beautiful four bedroom offers not one, but two living areas, and was created to make life easy for the whole family with plenty of space to move. Relax in the light-filled living area whilst soaking up the views across Russells Creek and beyond which offers loads of outdoor space to explore the stunning natural environment and surrounds. This home is sure to surprise. Comprising four spacious bedrooms, the master bedroom boasts a neutral-toned ensuite along with a walk-in robe, whilst the additional bedrooms all have built-in robes for all your storage needs. The main bedroom and the front living area both have plantation shutters on the east-facing windows. An open-plan kitchen, dining and living area flow out onto the alfresco - giving this home a sense of grandeur and spaciousness. This area offers great views to the North and West of Warrnambool, whilst the second living room is east facing capturing the morning sun. This home also has solar panels to help you save on those electricity bills. The block size is approximately 867m2 and has vehicle access through the double garage into the backyard. The backyard has plenty of room for a shed (STCA), a veggie patch and for the children and pets to play. Located in ever popular North Warrnambool, within walking distance to a local childcare centre and a few minutes drive to the CBD or the Armada Gateway Plaza which offers visitors a range of shopping options. New owners can experience all that this amazing coastal city has to offer. Russells Creek walking track is also located directly behind the property, making for easy access to enjoy those walks and bike rides with your loved ones and friends, this property is sure to gain plenty of interest. This property is certainly an ideal family home or secure investment for the savvy buyer looking to enter the market.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/DNzHLP7LiHquPUwpiZCCn2/79595fcf-4234-4ce9-adb7-697c34191784.jpg/r3_62_1198_737_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg