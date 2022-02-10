news, latest-news,

UNSECURED trampolines can be destructive when airborne during a wind or weather event, Port Fairy SES has warned. Unit controller Stephen McDowell told The Standard a wayward trampoline struck a home on Tuesday. Mr McDowell said the play equipment was light but could cause significant damage to buildings or people. "We quite often see roof tiles broken or dislodged which is quite dangerous, skylights often break or get dislodged, or vehicles get damaged as we saw on Tuesday in Koroit," Mr McDowell said. "We've also been fortunate to see no-one struck by a trampoline because that's a real danger. "They're not significantly heavy but are very large in size, so a trampoline would cause significant injuries to someone if they were hit." Mr McDowell said there were a few things people could do to secure trampolines. "Peg them into the ground, relocate the trampoline or any other furniture to a sheltered part of the property, or remove the netting and flip the trampoline upside down so the wind can't catch underneath," Mr McDowell said. The latest incident in the south-west was about 6.50pm on Tuesday when SES members responded to a call for a trampoline which struck a house. It lifted into the air in Clarke Street between six-to-eight metres high, before landing three houses away. For assistance with any wind or storm related events or damages the SES can be contacted on 132 500.

