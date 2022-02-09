news, latest-news,

DENNINGTON skipper Shannon Beks says the prospect of Warrnambool and District Cricket Association finals is a motivator but insists his side won't get carried away. Victories over Allansford-Panmure and West Warrnambool in recent weeks have propelled the Dogs to sixth on the ladder. Beks' side is just three points outside the top-four and could snatch it from Nestles if it defeats Brierly-Christ Church and other results fall its way on Saturday. The first-year captain said his bowlers were piling on pressure and playing mature cricket. "I think with the ball we've been able to put a fair bit of pressure on, especially in the middle overs," Beks said. "Allansford-Panmure and West (Warrnambool) have probably got off to good starts in recent weeks but we've been able to put the squeeze on and not let them get away which is pretty pleasing. "That's probably our biggest thing that we speak about most, just creating pressure and the bowlers have done an awesome job at backing that up. We know if we're doing that the rest will sort of click into place." Beks said Dennington was pushing to play finals but wouldn't look too far ahead. "Last couple of weeks we've just got back to playing our cricket and we're having fun doing it," he said. "It's not something we've spoken about - we definitely want to - but firstly we have to keep playing our cricket and enjoying it. IN OTHER NEWS: "I think our best is good enough to get there but I don't think there's much point in looking too far ahead. There's four games to go and I haven't really looked at the ladder too much but I'd imagine if we drop one we're probably back with it again." Beks said Sri Lankans Telge Peiris and Thiwanka Ranasinghe were holding down key roles and adding to the Dogs' bowling variety. He said he was confident throwing the ball to any of his bowlers. "It makes my life easier that we've got six or seven blokes who you can rely on - you're not relying on five to get you the 45 overs out," he said. "It's a different scenario in that we have a bit of variety with two spinners (Peiris and Ranasinghe), two of our quicker bowlers up front in Xave (Beks) and Lochie (Worden) and we then have Couchy (Liam Couch) and Dad (Terry Beks) with the medium pace through the middle." Dennington will play Brierly-Christ Church at home on Sunday due to a wedding. A GREYHOUND named after a Warrnambool and District Cricket Association club is giving connections something to cheer about. Factory Flyer, named in honour of Nestles, saluted in its first start at Warrnambool on Monday. The Chloe Dew-trained chaser, which is owned by Geoff Wickham, scored a whopping 8.83-length triumph over the 390-metre distance. BOOKAAR skipper Tim Fitzgerald says maturing youngsters are helping the Pelicans stay competitive for longer in 2021-22. Fitzgerald said Zach Sinnott, Paddy Baker and Lewis Darcy were becoming strong competitors in a finals-chasing side. "We've had really good under 16s the past four or five years and we're seeing that now," he said. "We've blooded them and they're 19 or 20 now and we have that good mixture." Nathan Murphy (Brierly-Christ Church) 78; Will Ringin (Nestles) 62; Shannon Beks (Dennington) 56; Joe Higgins (Wesley Yambuk) 55; Daniel Meade (Allansford-Panmure) 50*; Alex Jennings (Port Fairy) 49; Thiwanka Ranasinghe (Dennington) 3-21; Paddy Mahony (Allansford-Panmure) 3-12; Blake Evans (Russells Creek) 3-18; Joe Kenna (Russells Creek) 3-20, Ryan Fleming (Merrivale) 3-32. Will Kain (Mortlake) 107; Gus Bourke (Noorat) 80; Simon Harkness (Heytesbury Rebels) 78; Steve O'Connor (Noorat) 64; Jack Lehmann (Mortlake) 60; Fraser Lucas (Bookaar) 4-35; Isaac Fowler (Woorndoo) 4-37; Billie Baxter (Terang) 3-11; Chris Vogels (Heytesbury Rebels) 3-15; Tom Hunt (Heytesbury Rebels) 3-27. Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

