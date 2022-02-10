WorkSafe encourages young south-west workers to speak up

news, latest-news,

More than 30 south-west people aged between 15 and 24 were injured in a workplace in 2021, new data reveals. WorkSafe Victoria revealed wounds, lacerations and amputations were the most common injury, followed by fractures. Muscle and ligament injuries were also reported by young staff across the region. The most common cause of injuries was workers being hit by objects (18), followed by body stressing (6) and falls, trips and slips (5). WorkSafe released the figures to coincide with the launch of its UMM safety campaign. Young people are targeted in the campaign, which is named for the expression that comes to mind when we're not sure what to say. It aims to teach young workers about their rights and encourage them to speak up about unsafe working conditions. WorkSafe health and safety executive director Narelle Beer said UMM would speak directly to young workers about common but uncomfortable situations they might experience. "Like many young workers UMM is eager to make a good impression, but can feel a little awkward about speaking up if something feels unsafe," Dr Beer said. "No worker should ever feel unsafe. "We've all experienced that 'umm' feeling before, so we want to empower young people to better understand their rights and feel confident speaking up when something isn't safe." Dr Beer said the UMM campaign should help young workers identify unsafe working environments by highlighting a diverse range of workplaces and situations where workers' safety is at risk. "Safety is about more than just reducing the risks of physical injury," Dr Beer said. "This campaign will show that unsafe work practices can happen in a range of industries and situations - from unreasonable workloads, to comments about appearance or being asked to complete tasks without proper training or guidance." The campaign will run across social media platforms including Facebook and Instagram.

