A Warrnambool agent has called for travellers to stay informed as a decision looms on exactly what is fully vaccinated. Warrnambool Travel manager Josh Campbell has welcomed the decision to open up international borders to Australia from February 21. "Getting into an international airport is only part of the requirement," he said. "Each state also has their own specific rules. The prime minister may have released the shackles but what exactly that means is far more complicated. "That's why it's important to use a travel agent. It's our job to keep up with the rules and regulations in what is an ever-changing environment." Mr Campbell said travelling to Australia would be similar to other international visits. "It's a bit like arriving in Europe. Every country has different rules and it can be very confusing," he said. "The last thing any traveller wants is to fall down the rabbit hole in terms of those ever-changing rules and regulations. "The only thing that is guaranteed is the rules are continually changing." Federal Tourism Minister Dan Tehan said the current two-jab COVID-19 policy for international travellers is based on medical advice, and "we should be out there selling that message loud and clear". Under the federal policy, double-vaccinated international travellers will be permitted into Australia from February 21. The Member for Wannon said the federal government has "stuck to the ATAGI (Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation) advice through this pandemic and we should continue to do so". He stressed a consistent approach to international travellers was needed across the country. "I had a very good discussion with Martin Pakula (Victoria's tourism minister) yesterday (Tuesday) ... and we both agreed we do have to be clear about what the message is," he said. "On these types of issues one clear, consistent message is vital." But, there's been some mixed messaging about what happens if ATAGI changes its advice on the definition of 'fully vaccinated'. When Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the opening of the borders to international travellers, he made it clear three doses would not be required. "There are various arguments around the world for three doses. Two doses is what the chief medical officer says is sufficient," he said. But Premier Daniel Andrews on Tuesday warned ATAGI "must be getting very close" to making a decision on whether to change the definition of 'fully vaccinated' to three doses. If that happens, Mr Andrews suggested international tourists will need three jabs to travel to Victoria, even if that's not the federal approach. He flagged international visitors coming to Victoria could have to fall into line with rules applying to state residents. These rules require people going to hospitality venues and major events to have had their two doses, plus a booster shot. "It'll apply here, in the state of Victoria," he told reporters when asked if the same rules would apply.

