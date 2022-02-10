news, latest-news,

A bid to better protect farmers against trespassers has been backed by South West Coast MP Roma Britnell. Leaders of The Nationals Peter Walsh is seeking amendments to the Livestock Management Amendment (Animal Activism) Bill 2021. The amendments would further deter illegal actions by doubling the maximum fine for individuals, bringing Victoria in line with other states that have the nation's highest penalties, Mr Walsh said. "Parliament's farm trespass inquiry, spearheaded by The Nationals' Melina Bath, exposed serious flaws in farm trespass laws," Mr Walsh said. "In the worst case, an activist who illegally entered a farm, stealing livestock and threatening biosecurity, was fined just $1. "Having a crowd of extreme activists swarming onto your family farm is a terrifying experience - for farm families and for livestock - but Labor's penalties won't be a sufficient deterrent unless they're increased." Ms Britnell said threats to the sustainability and security of agriculture could not be tolerated. "The annual output from the agricultural sector in Moyne Shire alone is $618 million, and the sector supports nearly 3500 full-time jobs," she said. "Can you imagine if we stopped farming, because that is what these ideological people think we should do? If we stopped farming, who would manage the landscape? We have been on this planet as humans for a very long time, and you cannot actually just get rid of animals and farm only plants," Ms Britnell said. "I do not know if you have been to Scotland, but you cannot really plant on the moors, and I do not know if you have been to south-west coast, to the volcanic country, but you cannot grow crops on the stony country areas, but you can grow cattle and you can produce milk. "We do need a balance of the ecosystem, and this provides it as long as we are doing it and researching and continually managing the environment." Ms Britnell said she supported the amendments to the legislation, but believed tougher penalties for trespassing should be introduced. "We do need real penalty points that will deter people from breaking the law," she said. "It makes no sense that the people who break the law are rewarded with a $1 fine; it should be double the penalty points it currently is now. And it makes no sense that there is no criminal record, yet that is completely different for other people who break the law. "Let us remember that when activists go into people's homes - into the environments where they live and where their children play - it is an illegal activity. "It should never ever be endorsed or rewarded." Ms Britnell said farmers deserved respect. "We should be absolutely thanking them for the work they do," she said. "Not too many of us will get up at 2 o'clock tonight and go and check the cows that are calving. "Not too many of us will get back up again at 6.00 am and go and get the cows and feed the calves and make sure they have got the immunoglobulin they need, but they do-the farmers do." IN OTHER NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

