A Hamilton district man is on trial accused of raping his ex-wife at their family home nearly four years ago. The man allegedly pushed the victim hard onto a bed so she couldn't move and then digitally raped her on the night of April 7, 2018. He pleaded not guilty in Warrnambool County Court on Tuesday to one charge of rape. The prosecution said the victim disclosed the incident to her sister about a week after the alleged offending. A formal report was made to police on April 17 that year. The man's barrister said the alleged penetration didn't happen. He said the accused man's marriage had been in trouble, that he and the complainant had conflicting stories and he was innocent. The trial before Judge Michael Cahill continues. IN OTHER NEWS:

