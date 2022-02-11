Proposed ban on whips in horse racing 'harebrained', says south-west MP

news, latest-news, horse racing

A bid by The Greens to ban the use of whips in horse racing has been described as "harebrained" by Western Victoria MP Bev McArthur. "They do not just want to ban the whips; they of course want to ban horseracing all together," Mrs McArthur said in parliament on Tuesday. "In fact they probably want to ban all activities involving all horses. They are Mr Scrooge on steroids, really, you would have to say." Mrs McArthur was speaking about the Racing Amendment Bill 2021, which would 'allow racing on Good Friday, streamline racing integrity processes and provide more powers to Harness Racing Victoria to act on matters relating to harness club administration," according to MP Craig Ondarchie. The Greens called for an amendment that would ban the use of whips. Mrs McArthur said whips had been used as a safety feature in horse riding. "I want to quote from the British Horseracing Authority, which looked closely at the animal welfare science behind the effects of the whip on horses in the specific context of adrenaline-fuelled race conditions. What they found was: ... 'that under such conditions, when a horse is in a state of high physiological and mental excitement, the use of an energy-absorbing whip does not cause pain if used within strict limits'," she said. Mrs McArthur said the racing industry worked very hard to protect horses. "My colleagues have mentioned just how important the racing industry is, not just in this metropolitan area where we see the big events happening, but at country tracks around rural Victoria where a race meeting sometimes only happens once a year," she said. "It is a vitally important part of the whole atmosphere of a country community, and people gather there, they party there, they enjoy the camaraderie that is involved in going to the local race meeting. "Local businesses support that race meeting. They sponsor races and everybody benefits in the local community." Animal Justice Party MP Andy Meddick said he was concerned jumps racing was still allowed in Victoria. "In the last racing year alone 32 horses were killed on Victorian racetracks - 32 - not to mention those that were sent to slaughterhouses as wastage," Mr Meddick said. "Every year horses are killed in jumps racing, often older horses carrying heavy weights, running over long distances and being asked to jump over barriers or die. "I note this form of racing has been banned or discontinued in every state and territory bar ours." MP Jaala Pulford spoke in support of the Bill, which will also allow racing on Good Friday. The amendment to the Bill, to ban the use of whips, was voted against.

