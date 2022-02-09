news, latest-news,

Two Colac teenagers are in custody after a terrifying armed home invasion which led to a 16-year-old girl being assaulted. Detective Sergeant Brendan Butland, of the Colac police crime investigation unit, said it would be alleged that at 1.15am Wednesday up to four offenders forced their way into a home in Colac. He said there were occupants in the home at the time and the intruders were alleged to be carrying weapons, including a crowbar and knives, some of which have been recovered. "They, the offenders and the victims, are all known to each other," he said. "Two teenagers are now in custody with further police enquiries pending. "It's alleged that at least two of the male youths have entered the home and assaulted a 16-year-old female teenager inside the property. "She required medical treatment, but was not admitted to hospital." It's suspected that social media interactions were a trigger for the offending. Detective Sergeant Butland said the offenders and victims were all known associates. "We have two male teenagers currently in custody, one aged 16 years old and the other 17," he said. "It was a very frightening experience for the victim." Aggravated burglary carries a maximum penalty of up to 25 years' imprisonment. Anyone with information about the home invasion at the Morrison Street address is requested to immediately contact the Colac police station CIU on 5232 8296 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

