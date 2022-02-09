news, latest-news,

Three young men have been arrested in Hamilton after stealing power tools and other items from unlocked vehicles, including car keys. Hamilton police Acting Sergeant Roger McClure said that overnight last Saturday at least three vehicles were entered in the Kenny Street area. Walking the streets and checking unlocked vehicles is commonly referred to as "creeping" by police. "There were thefts and attempted thefts at a number of addresses involving a number of items," he said. "Investigations by Hamilton uniform police members led to a search warrant being executed at a Quigley Street address in Hamilton on Tuesday. "Some of the stolen items, including cordless power tools, were recovered at that address and police members also located illicit drugs cannabis and what appears to be methamphetamine." Acting Sergeant McClure said three young men were arrested - a Hamilton youth aged 17 years old, an 18-year-old Portland man and a 27-year-old Terang man. The Hamilton youth was charged and bailed to attend a court at a future date. He was charged with theft, attempted theft and drug-related offences. The Portland man was also charged and bailed with similar offending, while the Terang man is expected to be charged on summons. Sergeant McClure said a set of keys were stolen from one of the vehicles. "The vehicles were unlocked and at least one had the keys left in the vehicle," he said. "We would urged all vehicle owners to act protectively. To lock their vehicles, secure their keys and put any valuables - such an electronic items or cash - out of sight," he said. Anyone with information about the theft from vehicles in the Kenny Street area of Hamilton overnight on Saturday is requested to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

