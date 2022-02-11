news, latest-news,

More than $25,000 has been raised this month for a Portland woman after she was diagnosed with an incurable disease. Kelly Anson became sick in June last year, then in mid-September was diagnosed mesothelioma, a cancer affecting the mesothelial cells which cover most internal organs, caused by asbestos in the house the Anson's grew up in. She has 12-to-18 months to live. The family only shared the news publicly at the start of the month. Her brother, Sam Anson, is raising money via GoFundMe page RUN FOR KELLY and has set up a blog on Facebook, RUN for KEL. IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Anson said the family were amazed with the support, with donations pouring in from Warrnambool, Portland, Horsham and overseas. "The support has been unflipping unbelievable," he said. "It always puts me in an emotional but good state because it's coming from a place of love and giving. You can't describe how overwhelming it is, in a good way." He said the support meant the world to the family. "From the bottom of our heart as a family, thank you so much to everyone who has called, messaged, texted, like, loved, shared and donated," he said. "We wouldn't be able to make the memories (with Kelly) without them." He's also set to run more than 200 kilometres around the Fawthrop Lagoon's route in Portland for 24 hours on February 26 - a date close to the family's heart. "That's our mother's birthday who passed away back in 2008 (from tuberculosis)," he said. "I'm excited, I think it's going to be a day we'll never forget. I'm hoping that Kelly with get there because the date is special to us." Money raised goes towards Ms Anson's bucket list, treatment (travel, food, accommodation and medication) and "funding for the little things". "She wants to go on a trip to Tasmania and she has never been on a boat before," Mr Anson said. "She's never seen the snow so she wants to see that. Because we have a big family and it's tricky to get everyone together, she also wants to do a family gathering on a house boat". Other items on the list include a trip to New Zealand and a visit to the Halls Gap Zoo with family. She also wants to do a high tea or spa day with her "girlfriends". "It might not mean much but for her it means the world," Mr Anson said. Ms Anson is one of five siblings, has two children, two grandchildren and at least 16 nieces and nephews. Mr Anson said it was important to do the bucket list because "we don't know when time is up". "There's been days where we think she's only got a couple of weeks, and other days where we think she has 10 years because she's vibrant," he said. "Sometimes you get on top of it, and sometimes you get behind on it, but one thing for sure is that she's going to fight it - so it's important for us. When your time is up it's up, so we want to make the most of this opportunity."

