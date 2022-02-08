Vandals target popular south-west tourism attraction

news, latest-news,

Koroit police are seeking information on more damage caused at Tower Hill. Leading Senior Constable Chris Smith, of Koroit police, said damage to a number of signs was reported to police by Parks Victoria on Friday. "Between Monday and Friday last week unknown persons have attended Tower Hill's main carpark and picnic area," Leading Senior Constable Smith said. "They've bent three signs directing people to various walking tracks and they've broken off another sign, which hasn't been located." Leading Senior Constable Smith said the actions of those involved was disappointing. "We're pretty disappointed and we would like to find out who did it," he said. Leading Senior Constable Smith said there had been damage to signs in the reserve in October last year. In addition to that fires were lit in the toilet block on two consecutive nights in late January. Senior Constable Smith urged who witnessed any suspicious behaviour to contact Koroit police on 55658 202 or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000. IN OTHER NEWS:

