The memories and life stories of palliative care patients are living on, with a hospital volunteer documenting their lives one page at a time. When Margaret Lawlor retired more than a decade ago after teaching for 40 years, she became a palliative care volunteer. She studied a palliative care course and has been with South West Healthcare for the past eight years. "When I left teaching I decided I wanted to do something away from school life and that's when I chose to go into palliative care," she told The Standard. "I had the opportunity of doing the course, starting out with hand and foot massages. "This then led into doing the stories." IN OTHER NEWS: In just over four years Ms Lawlor has recorded and written 20 life stories. These stories are turned into bound books for family members to keep as a memento. The Warrnambool resident said she was privileged to write the books. "I find that all the stories are fascinating and worth listening to," she said. "You see the elderly person but to listen to what's come before is very inspirational. I enjoy meeting the people and just listening to them and learning about their lives." Ms Lawlor said it could take a month or two to get the person's full story as the usually weekly sessions ran for an hour. "Some stories have been very long stories and some have been just a few pages," she said. Ms Lawlor either sits with the patients alone or with their family members in the room. "It depends on the stage in their life that they're at," she said. "I encourage the person whose story it is to answer as much themselves, rather than a carer, if that's possible." Ms Lawlor said she had always received positive feedback from the families about the books. "They always appear to be delighted and the subject enjoys them," she said. "It's always a very lovely experience." Ms Lawlor also praised the work of SWH's palliative care until and volunteer services coordinator Julie Evans. Ms Lawlor said previously the only writing she had done was courses during her time as a teacher. When she isn't writing Ms Lawlor enjoys boogie boarding, creating artworks, reading and spending time with her eight grandchildren. If you're interested in volunteering with SWH, click here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154914734/146e175c-2931-4494-bdb2-355a07461c29.jpg/r0_259_4714_2922_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg