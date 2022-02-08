news, latest-news,

Heavy duty tools worth more than $5000 have been stolen from a Portland south industrial estate property. Detective Senior Constable Victoria Hudson said the commercial burglary was committed overnight Sunday. She said offenders broke into an industrial shed before removing two Stihl brand concrete cutters, a Stihl chainsaw and a surveying and construction laser level. "There would certainly need to have been a vehicle involved to cart away the items, some of which weigh more than 50 kilograms," she said. "Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the south Portland industrial area overnight Sunday is requested to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000." IN OTHER NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4MhkJ8SfhCqb4cUfcgRRmJ/030effd0-d74e-497b-9fdc-98d411ff060f.jpg/r0_116_655_486_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg