Police call for information after commercial burglary in Portland
Heavy duty tools worth more than $5000 have been stolen from a Portland south industrial estate property.
Detective Senior Constable Victoria Hudson said the commercial burglary was committed overnight Sunday.
She said offenders broke into an industrial shed before removing two Stihl brand concrete cutters, a Stihl chainsaw and
a surveying and construction laser level.
"There would certainly need to have been a vehicle involved to cart away the items, some of which weigh more than 50 kilograms," she said.
"Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the south Portland industrial area overnight Sunday is requested to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
IN OTHER NEWS:
- Dozens of families without permanent residence as city's rental crisis worsens
- Warrnambool rent prices increase at least 10 per cent over the past year
- Jury hands down verdict in kidnap, rape case
- Commonwealth Championship Sheepdog Trials on now
- Port Fairy moves netball training due to light tower issue at Gardens Oval
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
- Bookmark https://www.standard.net.au/
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines and newsletters
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn
- Tap here to open our Google News page.
- Join our Courts and Crime Facebook group and our dedicated Sport Facebook group
- Subscribe
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: