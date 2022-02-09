news, latest-news,

Warrnambool police's family violence and sex offences units are responding to more immediate intervention cases than ever before. Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Asenjo, who heads the units, said the demand on his investigators had jumped during the past 12 months. "There has been a significant increase in the workload of both SOCIT (the Sex Offences and Child Abuse Investigation team) and the family violence investigation unit," he said. "There is more urgent response sexual crime and family violence being reported. Victoria Police uniform members respond every few minutes to family violence incidents, and they do a fantastic job. "What I'm talking about is the specialist response to sometimes more serious family violence incidents, or recent sexual assaults, particular on children by family members." The lead investigator said many of the more serious cases of family violence involved home invasions, weapons and high-end breaches of intervention orders. "They are now at about one a week," Detective Sergeant Asenjo said. "On Monday members were required to go to Derrinallum and in recent times SOCIT have also had to attend jobs after hours. "Many of these cases don't hit the media due to their sensitive nature. "There was an aggravated burglary/sexual assault at Hamilton which was investigated with the cooperation of the Hamilton CIU (crime investigation unit). "That led to the arrest of an accused in Melbourne in the middle of the night. "A lot goes on behind the scenes. It's long hours, sensitive and complex work." The senior officer said another recent case involved the alleged rape of a sex worker in Warrnambool. He said that resulted in a 12 to 15-hour day for detectives. "We are dealing with the complainant, alleged offender and also the crime scene - there are a lot of moving parts." Senior Sergeant Asenjo said that in the past SOCIT had dealt with a lot of historical crimes. "There is certainly a strong suggestion that the community has greater confidence in reporting family violence and sex-related crime. "With reporting being more timely, there is a better opportunity to support victims and hold perpetrators to account. "Each department needs more police, but in terms of investigative capacity, SOCIT and family violence are right up there." Senior Sergeant Asenjo said the bottom line was that members of the community reporting crimes were being supported. "If you are seeking the support of Victoria Police you can be assured you will get it," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4MhkJ8SfhCqb4cUfcgRRmJ/5d7ce36c-dc7e-48b6-ad6c-a2c02956ca9c.jpg/r0_27_1049_620_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg