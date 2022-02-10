Beef Sales, Maneroo Farms

Easy care, performance focused at Maneroo Farms

Maneroo Farms has a quality selection of young bulls that fit our ethos of efficient, performance focused cattle for sale. This year's bulls are by a selection of sires, including Lawsons Momentous, GAR Ashland, Chiltern Park Moe and some outcross sires. Maneroo is a family-owned beef and lamb business, with a strong focus on ensuring stock perform under tight commercial conditions. Unlike many other bulls on the market, our bulls are totally paddock reared and run under commercial conditions with no grain supplementation. They compete under high stocking conditions with sheep, so you can be sure that Maneroo bulls perform under pressure. To remain in the herd, every cow must rear a calf each and every year in a short mating period (five to six weeks, depending on the season). This allows us to meet tight specifications as the animals grow out. We use A.I sires over our cows, particularly targeting high IMF, structure, do-ability, fertility, calving ease, temperament, and carcase attributes and final heifer selection is made after they have calved unassisted as a two-year-old. Temperament is assessed throughout their yearling growth and they are culled if unsuitable because we don't like dealing with temperamental cattle. We have been performance recording since 1996 and this tool has also contributed to the selection process. Structure is important to us in a 1000mm rainfall; any foot faults show up in this environment that may not show up in areas that pare the feet naturally. We get Dick Whale to come and structurally assess our bulls and heifers annually to get an independent eye to keep us honest. Bulls are also semen tested to make sure they get calves on the ground. Our steers have been purchased by Rangers Valley feedlot for more than 20 years, alliances like this tell us that our stock satisfy our customers. This also allows us to get carcase feedback on all our steers to ensure we are performing to the consumers expectations. Maneroo offers bulls for sale on farm, lowering the cost directly to you, the commercial cattle producer. From time to time we have breeding cows and heifers for sale.