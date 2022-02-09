Tiger flag a highlight

news, latest-news,

What are your memories of playing for Merrivale when it won the flag in the 2012-13 season? I can tell you time has gone really quick. There are some days it was only like yesterday that we won that flag, but when you have a look, it was 10 years ago. I was only 21 years old in that grand final against Dennington. The funny thing is, Dennington gave us a hiding earlier in the season. We defeated West Warrnambool in the semi-final before lining up against Dennington. We were the underdogs in the grand final. I was lucky enough to make 69 runs in the grand final and got two wickets with the ball, so it was a satisfying effort on a personal note but it was extra special to play in a winning division one grand final for Merrivale. I had kept wickets for a fair bit of my career but it was always good to bowl a few medium pacers. Josh, I take it your cricket career started with Merrivale. Is that right? Correct. I started out playing in the mini-colts and then under 15s before playing as an under-age player in the colts. I had a few games in the seconds before making my senior cricket debut with Merrivale at the age of 15. I grew up on two-day games of cricket, which comprised of 80 overs a day and a red ball. Sadly, all that has changed but we've still got keen, competitive cricket. Who were some of the players playing cricket for Merrivale when you made your senior debut? There were a lot of good players who played back in that era but three jump into my mind. The first one is Bill Fary. Bill was a champion spin bowler. He used to bamboozle opposition players with his spinners. Bill had the ability to land a ball on a 50 cent piece. Over the years, Bill has filled numerous roles at the club, including president for the last four years. I would have to say he's put his heart and soul into the Merrivale Cricket Club. He's the curator and makes one of the best turf wickets in the local association. Other players who played in the same side as me when I made my senior debut included Simon Fleming and Butch Cassidy. They were both very good cricketers and are still around the club today. How has Merrivale performed since its premiership victory in 2012-13 season? We finished on top of the ladder for the 2013-14 season but sadly got knocked out in the semi-final. We lost a lot of very good players who retired over the next few years. Over the past few years, we've played a lot of young players and now they are maturing. We've got our fingers crossed that we'll play finals this year. We're not getting in front of ourselves but I would love to think we would be competitive if we play in the finals. What's your highest score with the bat? I was lucky enough to make 180 runs against Nirranda in a division one game back in 2012-13 and I got six wickets in a game against Wesley in the same season. I've been lucky during my local cricket career to have played against and with some very good players. Blokes like Leigh Johnson, Bill Primmer, Paddy Smith, Jarrod Holt, Todd McLean and Ben Boyd were all good. Josh, have you represented Warrnambool at country week cricket in Melbourne? I've represented Warrnambool at country week five times. I consider it an honour to be selected to represent Warrnambool. The cricket in those games is at a very high level. Having the chance to play cricket against top players from other country areas is a wonderful experience and to play on such great grounds like the Albert Ground is tremendous. The grounds in Melbourne are like bowling greens. I can see why teams that play Saturday cricket at the elite level in Melbourne make so many runs - the wickets are amazing. Interestingly, away from playing cricket with Merrivale, you played footy for Old Collegians against some of your cricket teammates. How did those games of footy go when you played for Old Collegians against Merrivale? They were all good. There are always a few fans and players from Merrivale that want to stir you up but we all just have a good laugh after the game. The strange thing is, my parents' back gate opened onto the Merrivale oval. I played junior footy with Merrivale before going out to play for North Warrnambool when I was 17 years old. I played in the under 18s at North and a few games in the reserves before moving to Old Collegians. Jim McKenzie talked me into playing for Old Collegians. For seven years, I played in the seniors with Collegians. I would have to rate Daryl Beechey as my best coach at Collegians. The disappointing part of playing footy with Collegians was I played in a couple of losing grand final sides. My dad played footy at Caramut and won a best and fairest for the club, so I always wanted to go out saying I played footy with Caramut. I had a few years there. We struggled to win a game there in 2021. I was not going to play footy this season but a good mate Luke Pearson got in contact with me and asked if I was interested in playing for Dennington this season. I've put in a few long training sessions in an attempt to get fit for this season. My fitness is not too bad. Dennington has recruited pretty well in the off-season. I'm tipping this will be my last year playing footy but I've got no complaints. Touchwood, I haven't had many injuries during my career and I hope I don't get any this year.

