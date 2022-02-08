Historic Warrnambool home attracting interest across Australia

news, latest-news, real estate, warrnambool, housing

A stunning period home in the heart of Warrnambool is on the market. 'Mirma' has attracted inquiries from all across Australia in its first few days of being listed, its agent said. Brian O'Halloran and Co director Brian Hancock said the period home offered a rare opportunity for someone to buy a historic home with a low price point. The price range for the home, which is in original condition and would benefit from a revamp, is $930,000 to $995,000. "It's been listed for $930,000 to $995,000 but public demand will determine the price," Mr Hancock said. He said the historic home was built for A.H. Davies in 1905. "It's been a house that has been admired over the years," Mr Hancock said. "I think it will create a lot of interest." He said about 60 inquiries had been received for the property, which would be ready to inspect in a week or two. "We received 10 inquiries in the first hour and we've had people interested from as far as Queensland," Mr Hancock said. "It's unique because it's pretty much untouched an in a very affordable price range." The grand home is located on a 1636 square-metre block. It boasts stunning ornate details on the facade, Corinthian columns at the front entrance, bluestone steps and superb original lead-stained glass windows in the entrance foyer. It also includes a drawing room with a bay window seat alcove, Victorian cornices and superb elaborate painted centre roses. Mr Hancock said a large garage and outbuildings were also on the property. The owner is selling the property after purchasing it in 1984. The property is expected to go to auction in late March. IN OTHER NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/379mw9XPZ7UFRqmwjWhGKkr/9e17505e-463f-4b3b-b86d-2be2f626487b.jpg/r0_165_5472_3257_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg