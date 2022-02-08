news, latest-news,

In seven days, more than 420 kilograms of litter was collected from south-west beaches - enough to almost fill a tennis court. Beach Patrol 3280-3284 leader Colleen Hughson and husband Luke Foster walked along the beach from Warrnambool to Portland collecting rubbish earlier this year. It included 10 to 20-kilometre stretches of beach unable to be publicly accessed, with property owners allowing them onto their land. Some friends and a landowner joined them, collecting mainly off-shore litter from ships and fishing vessels including 200-litre and 40-litre chemical drums, numerous water bottles, cleaning product bottles, buoys and ropes, and even a cooling unit vent. Ms Hughson and volunteers laid out items on Tuesday to highlight the issue and the need for remote beaches to be cleaned more often. IN OTHER NEWS: While sadly not surprised by the amount of litter collected, she said it was satisfying to see it off our beaches. BeachPatrol has developed a phone app called LitterStopper where rubbish is collected by anyone and entered onto a common database. Ms Hughson said having these sorts of records was key to driving litter change and regulations with data being fed into the Victorian government agencies including the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cxHfELQxnFmSLDWweFfSBG/68674f6d-b9ba-486c-93a7-2f1642c86b79.jpg/r215_685_5105_3448_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg