While there will be a slightly reduced patron capacity, organisers of the Port Fairy Folk Festival have guaranteed there will be no compromise in the quality of the iconic event. After being cancelled for the first time in its long history last year, the Folkie will return for 2022, taking place on the long weekend of March 11-14. Port Fairy Folk Festival ticketing manager and vice-president Shane Lenehan said while the number of tickets available would be smaller than in past years, momentum was building for the event. "It's certainly full-steam ahead," Mr Lenehan said. "The festival capacity will be a little smaller with our first priority obviously on making it a COVID-safe festival. It will be going ahead, unless something unforeseen happens, and we are comfortable about our ability to make it work." Mr Lenehan said the festival committee was committed to providing the full Folkie experience for patrons who attend. He said this meant the event would be set up as it was when it was last held in 2020. While this, matched with reduced capacity, may bring financial pressures, Mr Lenehan said the committee was looking at the bigger picture. "We don't want to dilute the festival experience at all," he said. "That might mean we are looking at not making a profit this year with a break-even result a good one. "But our reserves do allow us to make that investment back into the event and the community that supports it. "Obviously going forward that is not a sustainable model but hopefully beyond 2022 things can return to what they were." The folk festival has employed a COVID compliance expert to develop its COVID-safe plan. Mr Lenehan said he was confident the giant tents that housed the stages, including the Shebeen, would be classed as outdoor venues. If this was the case, it would bring with it less rigid COVID restrictions. Despite the COVID turmoil to start 2022, ticket sales for the festival have been strong. Mr Lenehan said 80 per cent of tickets had been sold.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xwKzLqHHFWmNVGKSCxTRrK/067cf4c8-9ca8-44a0-8b3f-b7a11fb756f3.jpg/r0_264_5184_3193_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg