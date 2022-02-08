news, latest-news,

Expect a youthful and enthusiastic Dennington to pull on the jumper this season, according to senior coach Ben Thornton. Desperate to reverse a tough couple of seasons on the field in the Warrnambool and District Football Netball League, which saw the Dogs go winless in 2021, Thornton told The Standard energy on the training track had been electric from his young group so far. "We've started off training really well, the numbers are great, we've recruited well, I believe around 12 players this year," he said. "We've had great numbers - I didn't know what to expect with COVID and all that, but despite not winning a game last year the vibe around the club is up and about. "We're such a young team and the boys just really want to play footy." There's plenty of new faces, and a strong injection of youth at the Dogs, with Daniel Threlfall (Nirranda), Blair Oakley (Allansford), Josh Stapleton (Caramut), Thomas Noonan (Old Collegians), Sam Lee (South Warrnambool), George Serra (Koroit) and Marcus Craig (returning) among the notables ins at the club. Thornton says to see the amount of young footballers wanting to come to the club is an exciting part of its rebuild. "In 2019, the year Michael Phillips coached, there was a big turnover of players, nearly 20 something left, and that was my first year back at the club, and then with 2020 with COVID it was a write-off, and a few boys lost interest in footy," he said. "So when I took it on, being a young coach myself, I thought I'd start again and recruit young lads that just want to play footy, so we've attacked that 18 to 22-year-old age group. "We got a lot in last year, but didn't win a game which was disappointing but we had boys turning up every week. "A lot of these lads we've recruited have come to us, so it probably shows we're doing something right." Thornton said having a young group click was the focus this season but admitted the side wanted to turn up the heat on opposition sides. "There's probably not one single thing we're working on, but the big one is probably our pressure," he said. "We were in a lot of games last year and when our pressure was up we were able to score and play really well. "When we have the ball, we want to keep it, and when the opposition has it, we want to get it back off them. "But we'll be rolling with almost a whole new team again, and a lot of these clubs won't know a lot of these players." MORE SPORT: Thornton also hinted the side's structure across the ground would change, with the hope that the element of unpredictability could surprise sides. "A lot of our lads are going to play in different positions and positions they've probably never played," he said. "It's exciting having blokes put pressure on each other in what is going to be a really new team." While 2021 was "tough" and testing for the club on-field, Thornton said he believed it would build the Dogs' resolve in the future. "There were times last year when I was worried we couldn't get a team together, it was hard," he said. "But the boys just kept rocking up, so credit to them. We're hopeful that it won't happen again and it will strengthen us. "With the way it's going, you probably still question whether footy will happen, and not just our club, but everyone else, so hopefully we can all come together and get back into it."

