A Mount Gambier couple have been charged with trafficking drugs after a bust in Hamilton mid afternoon on Tuesday. Detective Senior Constable Eric Valka, of the Hamilton police crime investigation unit, said officers had seen the van a number of times in Hamilton on Monday and conducted a routine intercept. The enclosed van, registered to a Melbourne business, was pulled over about 2.30pm in central Hamilton. "The two occupants of the van were from interstate - Mount Gambier," he said. "They claimed to be here for work, but a search of them and their vehicle located 30 grams of cannabis in a Tupperware container, as well as $750 in cash. "There was an additional 10 grams of what is believed to be methamphetamine found in the woman's bra." The couple were arrested, interviewed, charged and bailed to appear in the Hamilton Magistrates Court on a date in May. They were charged with possessing and trafficking cannabis and ice and their bail conditions include not attending at Hamilton except for court appearances. The man is aged 30 years old and the woman 24. Anyone with information about drug activity is requested to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

