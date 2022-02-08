news, latest-news,

Emergency services were notified about a shed fire at Digby, north of Heywood, on Monday evening. A Country Fire Authority spokesperson said the CFA was notified about of a shed fire at Voeges Road, Digby, at 8.50pm. "Nine CFA vehicles and volunteer firefighters from Warrnambool, Casterton, Merino, Digby and Grassdale brigades responded," she said. "The incident was declared under control at 9.47pm, with crews remaining on scene for a short time afterward. "The cause of the fire is currently under investigation." Anyone with information about the fire is requested to contact the police assistance line or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. IN OTHER NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4MhkJ8SfhCqb4cUfcgRRmJ/31a3f21e-95d2-4746-9537-fd64ea2c42f1.jpg/r0_733_1170_1394_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg