With the weather warming up again, it's time to make sure everyone has a fire plan. Today across the south-west temperatures will be between 30 and 35 degrees. It will be sunny. Winds will be east to northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h tending north to north-easterly 20 to 30 km/h in the morning, then tending east to northeasterly 15 to 25 km/h in the evening. There's a large high pressure system over the southern Tasman Sea will allow a trough over the Bight to move over western Victoria this afternoon, then central and eastern parts on Wednesday. A second high will develop over the Bight on Thursday before tracking south of Tasmania on Friday and into the southern Tasman on Saturday. Warrnambool is expecting a top of 31 degrees, Casterton 35, Heywood and Hamilton 34. Tomorrow Warrnambool can expect a partly cloudy day with a top of 25 degrees, Thursday cloudy 22, Friday partly cloudy 23, Saturday it starts to warm up again with a top of 30 and Sunday it is tipped to reach a toasty 36. There's a strong marine wind warning for the west coast, but generally this week the wind is not expected to get up. The question being asked by emergency services is - do you have a fire plan for this fire season? Travel tip - Have a fire plan ready before you leave! Check Fire Danger Ratings for your journey and destination and make sure you've packed a fire ready kit for your car! Be prepared to change plans on Severe or Code Red days. Visit www.cfa.vic.gov.au/travel for important information on keeping safe while travelling. Sign up to MyCFA (https://www.cfa.vic.gov.au/plan-prepare/my-cfa) to get local information on how to plan and prepare for fires and other emergencies in your area. Please note: For emergency warnings always go straight to https://www.emergency.vic.gov.au/respond/.

