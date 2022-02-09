Ceiling fans: Tips and tricks

This is sponsored content for Lighting Style.
Ceiling fans are a great alternative to air conditioners. A well-engineered ceiling fan, properly installed, will keep you cool even when outside gets extremely hot.
Here are our top tips and tricks for ceiling fan use.
1 DC fans
DC ceiling fans are quieter, so for bedrooms and studies use DC ceiling fans to reduce noise to a minimum.
2 Fans with lights
Fans with lights are perfect for ceilings where there is only one electrical outlet - you get two for the price of one. The light should be able to be operated independently of the fan.
3 Size matters
For large rooms, you will need a ceiling fan that has a very high-capacity airflow. If you are not sure, ask or email the retailer. For extremely large rooms you should consider either two fans or industrial grade fans with multiple blades.
4 Remote controls
Ceiling fans either come with remote controls or wall switches. Think carefully about which models suits you.
For example, if you want to operate the fan from your bed, then select one with a remote.
5 Number of blades
The number of blades on a ceiling fan will not impact its performance, as they are engineered for the blade number, so choose the number whose aesthetics you most like.
6 Stainless steel
If you live within 15 kilometres of the beach, then definitely consider a stainless-steel fan - it will resist corrosion. A house within two kilometres of the beach should go for a 316 marine grade stainless steel model.
7 Best position
For optimal air flow, install the ceiling fan in the middle of the room.
8 Drop rods
For ceilings taller than 2.4 metres, hang the ceiling fan from a drop rod so that it is closer to the floor. The recommended minimum height above the floor is at least 2.1 metres.
9 Installation
Always ensure the ceiling fan is installed by a licensed electrician who has had plenty of experience with fans.
10 Avoid shadows
If a light already exists in the ceiling make sure that the ceiling fan is hung in a place where it will not cast shadows.
11 Outdoor fans
Ceiling fans can be installed outdoors under cover - but they must be specially constructed for exterior installation. These are generally splash proof but cannot withstand direct exposure to pouring water.
12 Pitched ceilings
Some ceiling fans are specially constructed to handle installation on pitched ceilings. Their specifications will state the maximum pitch they can handle.
13 Reverse function
Many ceiling fans are reverse function, which means that during winter they can push the hot air down.
