Who are Australia's most successful poker players?

The road has begun to some of poker's biggest prizes in 2022 with all roads leading to the World Series of Poker in Las Vegas in May to July this year. Is the next Joe Hachem set for glory on the global stage?
Vince Vaughn has been announced as the Master of Ceremonies for the WSOP, which moves to Horseshoe Las Vegas and Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas strip. But will any of Australia's top poker stars being lining up in the event?
In the current world rankings, Sean Ragozzini is the leading Australian players at 129 in the world. Michael Addamo is the 157th best player in the world and Vincent Haung is the only other player inside the top 30 in the world at 261st.
Will any of the trio - or those ranked inside the top 1000 in the world like Gary Benson, Lewis Murray, Sam Adams, John Perry, Josh Norvock, Michael Maddocks, Ehsan Amiri, Jarrod Thatcher and Shachar Haran - make an impact when the eyes of the world follow the GGpoker WSOP series?
They will be bidding to follow in the footsteps of Diamond Joe Hachem, now ranked 4430th in the world but a man who famously created history as the first Australian to win a WSOP main event in 2005.
Hachem earned $7.5 million with that famous victory and followed it by landing a first World Poker Tour title in 2006. He collected $2.2 million for the win in the Bellagio Casino's Five Diamonds Poker Classic and became just the sixth poker player to win a WSOP and World Poker Tour event.
Where does that success leave Hachem in the list of Australia's best poker players of all-time?
With $12,709,863 USD in poker career earnings, Hachem is only second best behind fellow Melbournian Michael Addamo, who has amassed $17,713,557 USD in a decade playing professionally since debuting in 2012.
Addamo's success came via four WSOP bracelet victories, the biggest being a $1,958,569 USD payday in the $100,000 High Roller No Limit Hold'em last year. He also collected $1,132,968 USD for winning the $50,000 High Roller No Limit Hold'em 8-Handed.
Kahle Burns, who is from Geelong, also has an eight figure prize earnings with $10,730,710 USD banked thanks to two WSOP bracelets landed in 2019.
The top three are Australia's dominant trio in the all-time money earners' list.
Jeff Rossiter from Melbourne, Perth-born Jeff Lisandro, Adelaide's Jonathan Karamalikis, Brisbane-based Alexander Lynskey, veteran David Steicke who hails from Murray Bridge but now calls Hong Kong home, Mel Judah, another of the older guard from Sydney, and Melbourne's Martin Kozlov round out the top 10.
Australia's All-Time Best Poker Players
1st Michael Addamo ($17,713,557)
2nd Joe Hachem ($12,709,863)
3rd Kahle Burns ($10,730,710)
4th Jeff Rossiter ($6,650,070)
5th Jeff Lisandro ($5,709,068)
6th Jonathan Karamalikis ($4,789,354)
7th Alexander Lynskey ($3,929,775)
8th David Steicke ($3,885,427)
9th Mel Judah ($3,607,935)
10th Martin Kozlov ($3,376,873)
