Update: A grass fire which burnt 12 hectares of grassland near Panmure on Monday was brought under control within two hours. Fire crews responded quickly to the fire with air support being called in to help stop the spread of the fire. More than a dozen brigades were called in to fight the blaze and eight remained on scene mopping up and blacking out the fire ground. No assets were lost in the fire which started just after 2.40pm and was brought under control by 4.37pm. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Brigades from Panmure, Hopkins-Curdies, Merri Group, Purnim, Ellerslie, Wangoom, Framlingham, The Sisters, Cudgee, Garvoc and Allansford were among those who attended the blaze. Earlier: Fire crews are battling an out-of-control grass fire near Panmure with the CFA issuing an advice message for those nearby to stay informed. The warning was issued for the Cudgee, Framlingham, Panmure, Purnim and Wangoom area after the fire broke out just after 2.40pm. The fire at Kellys Road, Panmure is moving in a northerly direction and is "producing a lot of smoke". Twelve vehicles and air support are battling to bring the fire under control. "The fire response was quickly escalated, with 12 CFA vehicles responding, along with air support," a CFA spokesperson said. "An advice message has been issued to the community. "The fire is not yet under control."

