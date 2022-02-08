news, latest-news,

Warrnambool Little Athletics' best and brightest will finally have an opportunity to test themselves against their peers across the region. The centre will send 26 athletes to this weekend's Western Country Region Track and Field Carnival at Ballarat, one of seven to be held across the state. Coach Mark Jansz said there was a feeling of excitement around the group ahead of the carnival. "It's a big step up for the kids," he said. "We're pretty relaxed with how we run little athletics here, but once you get to regionals, it's a lot more structure and competition against those from around the western regions. "Some will qualify for states and for some this will be their big event for the year and then they'll move onto school carnivals." Jansz ran a series of well-attended training sessions during the summer holidays to help prepare athletes for the rise in competition. "We thought we'd run some sessions for those kids doing regionals, and anyone else who could make it, to help calm the nerves and make it less daunting," he said. "We had a sprints group, a middle distance group and then broke off into different field events to give kids the opportunity to learn some of those skills they need to perform at that next level of competition." The centre is also focussed on creating a more team-focussed environment for athletes and their families during the weekend away. "We've got a pretty good crew together," Jansz said. "We've organised to stay at the same accommodation and we're trying to make it a Warrnambool team environment. "We'll have a tent setup so the kids know where they need to go and it's nice and social. "It's about participation and enjoyment, with a little bit of competition in there as well."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156072998/29e6f83f-fcad-45d1-9bac-d29ca02e898f.jpg/r2_26_3882_2218_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg