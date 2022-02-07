news, latest-news,

Never in her wildest dreams did Camperdown musician Laura Hickey think she'd be supporting visiting national artists in the south-west. Laura's band Snakes Don't Need Keys, as well as local singer/songwriter Maddie Jackway, have been handpicked to support The Smith Street Band and Alex Lahey, when they perform in Warrnambool next month. The Australian punk band and alternative rock singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist will headline The Push All-Ages music event at the Warrnambool Showgrounds on March 4. The headliners listened to all entries, choosing their two favourite south-west support acts. Laura and her friend and future band-mate Jemima McCoy performed a cover of Lahey's hit I Haven't Been Taking Care of Myself as part of a school music assessment, never thinking they'd later share the same stage. The band comprising of Jemima McCoy and Millie Quarrell, from Warrnambool, and Laura and Jordy Hickey, from Camperdown, are eager to hit the stage in front of a big crowd. "It's very exciting to be playing with such a cool line-up - people that we've seen play live before and really look up to," Laura said. "They picked us and wanted us to play with them - it's so cool to think that they've listened to us and like us." IN OTHER NEWS: Maddie, from Warrnambool, said it was hard to believe she'd been selected and it hadn't sunk in yet. "I submitted an original song, and that was really cool. It was a song I wrote a good while ago called Honest," Maddie said. She said she wrote from experience and the impact of COVID-19 had meant "a lot of experiences and adventures were cut short." Maddie said it would be a great experience and she's looking forward to sharing her music with more people. Tickets are $20 and available at thepush.com.au/events/ Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cxHfELQxnFmSLDWweFfSBG/21f9c80b-4ad3-4429-b3a8-a915d55754f9.jpg/r176_714_4930_3400_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg