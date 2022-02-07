news, latest-news,

The Great Ocean Road town of Port Campbell features in tonight's episode of ABC Back Roads. Val Powell is among the local Port Campbell people and groups to feature on the Port Campbell episode of the documentary. Host Heather Ewart visited Victoria's Shipwreck Coast "known for its wild weather and dangerous seas". Ms Powell will share her story of losing both her husband, Ross, and son, Andrew (Andy), on rough seas while trying to rescue a tourist near the Twelve Apostles on Easter Sunday in 2019. Both were highly experienced Port Campbell lifesavers. In 2021, The Standard exclusively reported that the Victorian government would fund a Port Campbell Surf Lifesaving Club deck in their memory. The iconic Twelve Apostles also featured in the episode. Ms Ewart also covered clifftop rescuers, also shining a light on VICSES Port Campbell Unit. The half-hour episode airs on ABC tonight at 8pm. The episode will repeat at 10am on Thursday, 6.30pm on Saturday and 9.30pm on Sunday. IN OTHER NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154914734/1fdb3331-8898-42e6-9481-1baf24e053fa.jpg/r0_267_5257_3237_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg