A 20-year-old man who strangled a woman during a "violent and disturbing" assault has ruined his chances of avoiding further jail time. Ricky Sumner, 20, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court last year to assault-related offences and sentencing was deferred until 2022. The man was aged 19 when he forced entry to a Warrnambool property on January 29 last year and grabbed a female victim around the neck with both hands before she started to cry. Sumner threatened the victim with a knife before grabbing her by the shirt and pushing her onto a bed. He then straddled the woman before placing both his hands around her neck and squeezing. The victim believed she was going to pass out and feared for her life. Sumner stopped after some time, the victim was visibly upset and the offender said "look what you made me do". The man and the victim were known to each other. Magistrate Simon Guthrie said he had considered a sentence involving a community correction order and the 184 days Sumner had already served in custody on remand. But on Monday, the magistrate said that was no longer a viable option. He said Sumner was found unsuitable for a correction order after failing to attend meetings with the Office of Corrections, being uncooperative with staff and showing no remorse. "It is very disappointing that we find ourselves in this position," Mr Guthrie said. "We did assist to help Mr Sumner with what we thought would be an appropriate sentence in addressing rehabiltation prospects." Mr Guthrie said Sumner had been given many opportunities by the court but the only remaining option was more jail time. He jailed the man for 270 days. Sumner, who was released on bail in August last year, broke down in tears as he was taken back into custody. The magistrate previously questioned Sumner's remorse, stating his comments in the moments after the assault were examples of victim blaming. Sumner is expected to be released in early May.

