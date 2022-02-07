news, latest-news,

WARRNAMBOOL Racing Club will unveil a number of strategies over the coming weeks as to how it celebrates the 150th year of the Grand Annual Steeplechase on May 5. Club CEO Tom O'Connor was tight-lipped about the strategies but did say the 150th anniversary of the first Grand Annual was a significant event in the club's history. "We're in discussions with a few groups as to how we're going to celebrate the 150th," O'Connor said. "It's a big event for the club and we want to tick all the boxes before we make any announcements. Ticket sales for this year's May Carnival are selling very well. There have already been numerous packages sold. We've shown that we can run COVID-safe events. We had 26,000 patrons on-course for the 2021 three-day carnival and we're expecting bigger crowds this year, considering it marks the 150th year of the Grand Annual. We're aiming to have the members and public area at this year's carnival. It would be fitting if the old two warriors, Gold Medals and Zed Em, could go head to head in this year's Grand Annual. We've got our fingers crossed they will be in this year's field, but there's still a fair bit of water to go under the bridge before fields are sorted out for the race." Warrnambool's May Carnival will run from May 3 to 5. Former jockey Louise Cooper has never lost her love for racing despite spending six months in Melbourne hospitals after a life-changing race fall at Edenhope in March 2012. Cooper was catapulted from the saddle of Escriva and was paralysed from the chest down as a result of the fall in a maiden over 1850 metres. The mother of two children had metal rods, screws and plates inserted around her spine and a bone graft from her hip to give strength, plus support, to her back. She spends her life in a wheelchair. Her T4, T5 and T6 vertebrae suffered most of the brunt of the fall - in addition, she broke five ribs and her left scapula. Fast forward to February 2022, Cooper, who lives outside of Hamilton, was trackside to witness Bomber's Kiss, a horse she trains in partnership with her husband Matt, win a restricted race at Naracoorte on Sunday. "It's a massive thrill to train my first winner," an emotional Cooper said. "I only got my trainers licence in late November. I had kept it pretty quiet that I had entered into a training partnership with Matt. I must admit Matt does all the hard work. I just sit there and listen to what he's got to say. The win by Bomber's Kiss is extra special because my mum Margaret and Matt's mum Valmai are in the ownership of the horse. We've only got the one horse in work because Matt is so busy with the farm but a few people have asked if we would be interested in training another one or two. We'll just soak up the glory of training our first winner together before making any other plans." Adelaide-based jockey Jess Eaton had the winning ride on Bomber's Kiss. Training horses has its highs and lows. Warrnambool trainer Daniel Bowman can vouch for that. The group one winning trainer watched on as his lightly-raced mare Capriccio had no luck before running seventh in a $130,000 race at Caulfield on Saturday. The stewards' report, in part, tells the story. "Capriccio was crowded for room after the start. She was held up for clear running around the home turn. Jockey Ben Allen said in a fast run race, Capriccio settled back further than intended and was unable to make necessary ground." Bowman said Capriccio has a frustrating racing pattern. "If she runs on the pace, she can't finish her race off, and if we drop her out the back, she runs into trouble," Bowman said. "She's got plenty of ability. We've just got to go back to the drawing board to get the best out of her." Capriccio has won two of her 12 starts. Warrnambool-trained galloper Kings Full may be set for the $400,000 Adelaide Cup on March 14 after running second behind Miss Five Hundred in a $130,000 benchmark 78 race at Caulfield on Saturday. Trainer Aaron Purcell was excited with the run by Kings Full in Saturday's 2400-metre race. "I think he deserves a crack at a race like the Adelaide Cup after that run," Purcell said. "We've got a few options in front of us but at this stage, I would prefer something like the Adelaide Cup. The 3200 metres of the Adelaide Cup would really suit him. It was in the back of my mind to look at the Hobart and Launceston Cups but I'm not sure those races will work out for him. It may be easier to work out a program to get him ready for the Adelaide Cup." Kings Full's stablemate Guizot ran second in an 1800-race while Prospectus was unplaced for the group one winning trainer. "Guizot was probably a shade unlucky," he said. "With a bit of luck, he may have finished closer to Desert Icon. We'll just find suitable types of races for him over the next few weeks. Prospectus looked to be disappointing but he raced keen in the early stages of the race. We've just got him to settle in his races." Jockey Sam Payne pleaded guilty to a whip indiscretion at Kyneton on Saturday. Stewards said Payne used his whip two more times than permitted prior to the 100-metre mark after his ride on Speedy Akeedy. Payne was outed for seven meetings. His suspension begins on February 13 and ends midnight February 18. He was also fined $200. Fellow hoop Neil Farley pleaded guilty that he failed to ride Rocky Racoon out to the end of a restricted race at Kyneton. Stewards fined Farley $750 for the charge. THE GARDEN: lost no admirers running second in an 1100-metre race. He shows plenty of potential and can be followed with confidence after the one run from a spell. SEBONACK: liked the way he won his debut at Caulfield. He will be improved on the back of that performance. CATEECHEE: resumed and looked the unlucky runner in an 1100-metre maiden. She'll be hard to beat next time over a bit more ground.

