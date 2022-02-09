news, latest-news,

An auto mechanic student clocked at 179 km/h at Terang could have caused "catastrophic" consequences to himself or other road users, a magistrate says. Hassan Ahmed, 23, of Thomastown, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday to dangerous driving. The court heard that on June 22 last year, a vehicle was clocked at 179 km/h on the Princes Highway at Terang about 7.30am. The vehicle was not intercepted and an investigation later revealed Ahmed, who held an international driver's licence, was the driver. The court heard he had previously lost his licence for three months after he was clocked at more than 25km/h above the limit on May 9, 2020. On Monday, he told the court he was an international student studying to be an auto mechanic. He said that the time of the offending, he was rushing to a job at a wind farm near Terang. Ahmed said he was "desperate" for work due to the coronavirus pandemic and had received a call earlier that morning saying if he wanted to work, he had to be there by 7.30am. He said he absolutely understood the mistake he had made. He urged the magistrate to not interfere with his licence, stating it was vital to undergo his last term of studies and an internship that involved 1700 hours in the field. But magistrate Simon Guthrie said there was a mandatory 12-month loss of licence and there was "absolutely no excuse" to be travelling at close to double the speed limit. "At that speed, if you lose control or hit another road user, the impact would be catastrophic," he said. "You're not only putting your life at risk but everyone else of the road." Mr Guthrie said he was concerned that Ahmed's previous three months off the road didn't deter him from travelling "at such velocity". Ahmed's licence was suspended for 12 months. The magistrate said he was tempted to exceed the mandatory sentence but he had considered the man's personal circumstances. A fine was not imposed but a conviction was recorded.

