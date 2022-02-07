news, latest-news, sport, afl, sam walsh, carlton, cobden

Carlton co-vice captain Sam Walsh has committed his future to the Blues, signing a long-term contract extension with the club. The Cobden export inked a new four-year deal with the club which will see him extend his stay at IKON Park until at least the end of the 2026 AFL season. Just days after being elevated to co-vice captain alongside defender Jacob Weitering, it's a welcome relief for Blues fans. MORE SPORT: Walsh will be 25 when his contract expires and is seen as the potential successor for current skipper Patrick Cripps. He will automatically qualify for free agency at the end of his contract. The star midfielder is coming off a stellar 2021 season in which he received his maiden All-Australian selection as well as club best and fairest, as the second youngest in Carlton history behind the current captain. Walsh averaged almost 30 disposals per match last season to finish fourth in the Brownlow Medal despite the Blues winning just eight games, polling 30 votes which equalled the most in club history. Originally from Cobden, St Joseph's and the Geelong Falcons, the former number one draft pick has played 61 games of AFL football in just three seasons, which includes the AFL Rising Star award in 2019, the first recipient in Carlton's history. Walsh's Blues take on Richmond in the traditional round one blockbuster at the MCG on March 17.

